Junior Achievement has been awarded a grant of £18,550 from Manx Lottery Trust to launch a programme to help students to get jobs.
The charity plans to work with schools and businesses to offer support to A-level students who have decided not to go on to further education and who want to find a job in the Isle of Man.
Junior Achievement supports more than 4,000 students a year by helping them develop their financial, literacy and entrepreneurial skills to assist them secure a job or start their own business.
Students will work one-to-one with the charity’s employment engagement manager, Joy Spence, to identify an industry they would like to explore.
She will coordinate a site visit with the student and an employer.
During this meeting, the student will have an informal mock interview and will be given the opportunity to find out more about the industry they have chosen.
The employer will provide the student with helpful feedback on their interview technique and details about the types of roles available.
Sue Cook, chief executive of Junior Achievement, said: ‘This is a really exciting new project which will equip the younger generations with the skills to help shape their future of the Isle of Man.
‘The students will be able to learn from this experience in a safe environment and ultimately it may lead to a job offer. We’ve launched this to support those who won’t be going to university after finishing school, which accounts for approximately 25% of the student population who are studying A-levels.
‘We’re beyond grateful for the funding from Manx Lottery Trust, which will significantly enhance the support we offer to young people in the Isle of Man.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘We’re pleased to award Junior Achievement with the funding to launch its new initiative – it will make a great difference as they embark on employment.’