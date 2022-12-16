A booklet has been produced to commemorate 150 years since the 1872 Isle of Man Act for Public Elementary Education.
The legislation helped to shape the public schooling framework and also helped make education available for all people in the island.
There have been numerous different events celebrating the landmark Act including a research paper developed by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
The booklet is similar to one produced by the then Department of Education in 1972 and includes a small paragraph from each island school about its history and setting.
Before the Act, education was not compulsory in the island.
Julie Edge MHK, minister for education, sport and culture, said ‘We are in a very different place today, than the last time these commemorative exercises in 1972 took place, with many changes within education over the past 50 years.
‘We have seen our schools become more embedded within our communities, with their facilities used by numerous sectors of those communities.
‘We work hard to ensure learners are confident in their identities, languages and cultures; including the Manx language; national heritage and culture of the Isle of Man and the commemoration of this anniversary shows just how far education has progressed’.
Professor Angela Little of Culture Vannin said: ‘The Act was extremely important for the island’s children.
‘It expanded education opportunities for all, and laid down a framework for future developments, including the abolition of pupil fees, the raising of the school leaving age, and more and better trained teachers.