Mental health project to visit schools this week
A campaign to start discussions among young people about mental health and wellbeing will be visiting the island this week.
From today (Tuesday) until Friday, the #BoatOfHope Campaign National School Tour will visit eight schools around the Isle of Man.
Bernie Hollywood OBE is the founder. He is taking on the ‘world’s toughest rowing challenge’ solo rowing across the Atlantic Ocean this December, ‘bringing hope to the young people who have been battling with mental health issues as he raises funds for their struggles’, he says.
As part of this, he is raising awareness of mental health issues across the British Isles.
The campaign aims to open up conversations with early years on mental health and wellbeing and with young adults on suicide and depression through the use of ‘creative arts and adventure’.
The team uses a book called ‘Bernie and Boatie’ to address children (five to 11 years) about mental health.
#BoatOfHope will be working with Isle Listen, the Isle of Man’s mental health charity.
Isle Listen provides mental health support in schools through a one-to-one listening service and educational programme, mental health training, and a counselling service employee benefit for employers that offers support and advice on issues that might be impacting employee wellbeing and performance.
Steven Downward, Isle Listen schools service lead, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with Bernie on this exciting challenge and to have the opportunity to share his powerful and positive message with young people on the island, that it’s okay to talk about our thoughts and feelings and just like his boat on the Atlantic, we all have our ups and downs.
‘This theme is a core part of Isle Listen’s aim to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, and our educational programme is equipping young people with the emotional resilience to deal with life’s stresses and setbacks.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.