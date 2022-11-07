New chef lecturer at the college
Robert Hunter will be a chef lecturer in professional cookery and patisserie.
He has worked in some world-class restaurants in London, including The Goring Hotel, The Royal Automobile Club and The Gun Restaurant, where he was awarded his first rosette.
Prior to moving to the island in 2017, he spent time expanding his culinary horizons through travelling around the world and had the opportunity to work in restaurants in Australia and New York.
Mr Hunter completed his advanced food qualifications at London’s Westminster Catering College.
As well as benefitting the UCM’s hospitality and catering students, his extensive experience will ‘reinvigorate’ the UCM’s restaurant, Cristory’s, which is often open to the public.
When he moved to the island he worked at Abbey Restaurant in Ballasalla.
UCM principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Robert to our team.
‘His experience of cooking all around the world in high quality restaurants will no doubt benefit our students. At UCM we’ve delivered courses in this industry for many years and we’re always looking to develop our curriculum so it’s an exciting opportunity for us.
‘We’re always keen to be able to react to the industry’s current needs and also look ahead to trends in the market to ensure our students have the skills they need for successful careers.’
Recently, UCM has also welcomed 10 staff including two lecturers in the digital enterprise faculty, delivering courses in IT, a lecturer in beauty and holistic therapies, a technician for construction, two staff in student services who will provide support for the UCM’s students, as well as two staff in exams and one marketing.
Mrs Kelly added: ‘In addition to Robert, we’re pleased to be welcoming some fantastic new members of staff who have a wealth of experience in their respective industries.
‘We’re fortunate at UCM to have such an impressive level of lecturing and support staff. Our lecturing staff have developed successful careers before moving into teaching in order to share their knowledge and experience with the next generation.’
