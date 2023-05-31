The island’s only higher education institution has brought in Lisa Lord to ‘further strengthen the continued support offered to all students with emotional, academic, social and behavioural concerns’.
Mrs Lord spent 15 years teaching primary and special educational needs before moving to Cruse Bereavement as the young persons’ bereavement specialist.
Mrs Lord said: ‘I’m pleased to have joined UCM, providing an important service to support students.
‘I’m working with students on a one-to-one basis, exploring their emotional, academic, social and behavioural concerns, enabling students to build coping mechanisms, develop solutions and set achievable goals, in addition, I’m preparing and delivering group tutorials on subjects related to student welfare and wellbeing.’
UCM students requiring support can either make a referral through their tutor or pop into the student services centre located at the Homefield Road site in Douglas.
A spokesperson for the college said: ‘The student services team have always been a valuable student resource, providing helpful information, advice and guidance to UCM students around key topics such as mental health, wellbeing and welfare.
‘The addition of a student counsellor will assist the team in continuing to provide high-level support to all students across campus.’
Lulu Gillow, head of student services at UCM, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Lisa to the team providing an additional level of support for our students.
‘Lisa will be working alongside our two student welfare officers and health and wellbeing coordinator who all offer vital support for students at various points in their journey through UCM.’