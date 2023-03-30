A new principal has been appointed for King William’s College and The Buchan School.
Damian Henderson will be taking over at the private schools in September.
Chairman of governors Peter Clucas said: ‘[Damian] was the outstanding candidate in a strong field of final applicants and is keen to take on the challenges of leading our school.
‘Damian will join us as we continue to improve the quality of education at King William’s College and The Buchan School.
‘I know that Damian shares my passion for high educational standards and a life enhancing extracurricular programme, and his vision for the school will be at the centre of our next development plan. We look forward to welcoming Damian and his family into our community and I wish him every success for the future.’
Mr Henderson is moving to the Isle of Man with his wife Caroline and their three children, Chloe, Theodore and Madeleine.
Following his time at Cambridge University, he joined Eton College in 2001 to teach, in his words, ‘the two Rs’ – Russian and rugby.
Mr Henderson moved to Cranleigh School in Surrey in 2010 to become assistant director of studies and head of modern languages and then to the Stephen Perse Foundation in Cambridge in the role of International Baccalaureate co-ordinator. Damian has spent the last eight years as deputy head (academic) at Taunton School in Somerset.
He said: ‘My family and I are thrilled to be joining King William’s College and The Buchan School. We were blown away both by the Isle of Man itself, and by the school
‘Everyone we met, from students to teachers and support staff, were so friendly, open and genuine, and painted such a warm picture of island and community life, that we can’t wait to join this amazing 200-year-old institution.’
The current principal, Joss Buchanan, will retire at the end of the summer.