Anna Jackson has been appointed the new Headteacher of Marown Primary School.
She will take over from Ian Longshaw in February 2024.
Mrs Jackson will continue as Headteacher at Peel Clothworkers' School when taking the new role next year.
Marown currently has 165 pupils and 422 attend the Peel Clothworkers’ school.
She has been in charge at Peel Clothworkers' for 10 years, and has successfully guided the western school through two external validations and has previous teaching experience at St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Ballacottier Primary School, both in Douglas.
She said: ‘Working in schools that play a genuine part in the life of a community is a real pleasure and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a team of like-minded professionals, and build upon their successes’.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘I am delighted that Anna has accepted this important role and would like to thank Ian for all he has done for the children and staff at Marown, over the last 15 years.'