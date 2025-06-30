More than 1,200 young people across the Isle of Man are set to learn the Manx language as part of a new year-long project from Culture Vannin.
Launching in September, ‘Gaelg Aboo!’ (Hurray for Manx!) will introduce the language to children and teens in Guiding and Scouts Isle of Man through fun, age-appropriate workshops in their local units.
The initiative, which runs until September 2026, will coincide with the Year of the Manx Language and sees the creation of a brand-new ‘Gaelg Aboo!’ badge - the first ever Scouts and Guides badge dedicated to Manx.
It will be awarded to young people who complete a series of challenges designed to help them speak everyday Manx.
Children from Rainbows and Beavers right through to Rangers and Explorer Scouts will take part in the programme, with each group receiving tailored resources and support from trained Manx-speaking instructors.
The project is being led by Culture Vannin’s Manx Language Development Officer, Ruth Keggin Gell, who said: ‘We’re excited to launch this project, and hope that it will bring joy and a love for Manx to all who experience it!
‘There aren’t very many Guiding or Scouts badges exploring languages and so it’s wonderful to create one that helps spread the importance of minority languages.’
The scheme is funded by a grant from the Rotary Club of Douglas. A spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting this prestigious charity, Culture Vannin, in its work with the Scout and Guide Association to create a unique Manx proficiency badge.
‘This initiative will encourage and enable our young people to explore our rich Manx heritage, and learn to speak the Manx language, which will enrich both them as individuals and our community as a whole.’
Workshops begin this autumn, and you can find out more about the Year of the Manx Language 2026 at www.yearofmanx.im