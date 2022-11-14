Teachers offered wellbeing training as part of their professional development
Teachers in the island are being offered training that will place ‘wellbeing’ at the heart of learning, teaching and leadership within schools.
The ‘Raising Attainment with Wellbeing Programme’ offers a ‘blended approach’ to professional development through workshops hosted by Marius Frank of education company Microlink.
The government has said these workshops will help teachers explore what they can do to create an inclusive learning environment that ‘supports and nurtures the highest possible levels of emotional wellbeing’ for school staff and students.
In addition to the workshops, teachers can access online resources for self-study opportunities provided by online learning service Teaching Times, which will support the new professional development programme.
Teaching Times provides support for teachers and school leaders by its publishing of up-to-date expertise on all aspects of leadership throughout the education organisation.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Julie Edge said: ‘It is imperative that we provide our teachers with the support and skills to look after not only their students’ wellbeing, but also their own.
‘Both students and teachers have had a difficult time over the last few years due to the pandemic so it is important that the government puts in place the necessary mechanisms to create an inclusive and supportive learning environment.’
Mr Frank added: ‘We feel privileged to be working with the wonderful Isle of Man schools and their communities to help put wellbeing at the very heart of learning, teaching and leadership.
‘By doing so, we want to help to create and social and emotional conditions that will enable every school community on the island, despite existing pressures, to thrive.’
