Subscribe newsletter
Members of the biggest teaching union in the Isle of Man are to go on strike for six days.
NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union, is taking the action in its current dispute with the government over pay, workload and working practices.
Strike action is planned for November 30, December 1, January 11 and 12 and February 15 and 16.
The strike action has been called after NASUWT members overwhelmingly rejected a revised pay offer.
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT’s general secretary, said: ‘Responsibility for the escalation of our industrial action to strike action and any disruption caused as a result lies entirely with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
‘The revised pay offer tabled by the DESC represents yet another real-terms pay cut for teachers who have already seen the value of their pay fall by more than 30% in real terms since 2010.
‘Teachers are unable to make ends meet due to soaring cost of living and years of pay erosion is adversely affecting the recruitment and retention of teachers.
‘The last thing our members want to do is to take strike action but have been left with no other choice.
‘The DESC must use the time available to engage with us to find a negotiated solution and we urge ministers to do so.’
The DESC has not responded or said how schools will cope.
Other unions involved in the dispute have settled with the DESC.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |