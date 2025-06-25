The Family Library has confirmed it will officially cease trading on July 31, marking the end of a much-loved community service that has operated for 14 years.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Westmoreland Road-based charity said it would also begin the process of winding down the organisation, Family Library Ltd, with all lending services, including its mobile library and delivery operation, set to end on Friday, July 18.
The closure comes just weeks after the charity’s directors announced the library would shut its doors at the end of July due to ‘increasing costs and declining income’, but also issued an appeal for people to support them in the hopes of changing the decision.
Despite a public fundraising appeal launched in a last-ditch attempt to save the service, the charity confirmed it will no longer be fundraising, though third-party efforts are ongoing to explore alternative models.
In the statement, a spokesperson said: ‘It is with deep regret that Family Library Limite confirms that it will cease trading on July 31 and proceed to close down the charity.’
They added: ‘There are a number of initiatives that are looking at alternative solutions to run the library services going forward in a new model.
‘We will be doing everything we can to support such initiatives… but we are not part of [them].’
It follows growing public concern, and political scrutiny, about the charity’s finances.
During a Tynwald sitting last week, Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher brought forward a motion urging the Council of Ministers to intervene and develop a sustainable funding model to safeguard the service.
She described the library as ‘a love letter to an institution that’s supported so many lives including mine.’
More than £10,000 in fees had reportedly been paid to one of the charity’s directors, prompting Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan to raise ‘red flags’ about governance and transparency.
‘There are clearly concerns at where some money has gone,’ she said. ‘It is possible this needs to be potentially referred under the charities regulation side of things.’
Despite the controversy, the charity's statement paid tribute to the supporters, staff and volunteers who have kept the Family Library alive since its transfer from a government-run service to an independent operation in 2010.
‘I personally am sorry that we are unable to continue to deliver services to deserved recipients,’ the spokesperson added.
‘But I at least hope you will appreciate that we gave it 14 more years of life that it would not have otherwise had.’
The library also highlighted the success of innovative services it pioneered, such as bibliotherapy, which will continue until the closure date.
The organisation expressed hope that some of these programmes, along with its assets, might be preserved and used by future initiatives.
All books and borrowed materials are being recalled in the final two weeks of July, and the team will continue to support transition plans where possible.
For now, the community is being encouraged to support emerging proposals to keep library services alive in a new form.