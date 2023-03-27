The Lempen Puppet Theatre has just completed their 15th tour of the Isle of Man with a visit to Willaston School who were also celebrating mad hair day in aid of Comic Relief.
Lempen has been coming to the Isle of Man since 1992.
The latest production to tour is Flotsam and Jetsam, a story about two very different characters, a visual story about friendship, displacement and climate change.
Participating schools on this tour have been St John’s, Laxey, Scoill yn Jubilee, Andreas, Ballasalla, Jurby, Ballaugh and Willaston.