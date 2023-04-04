Young people are being invited to take part in a musical theatre workshop during the Easter school holidays.
Participants aged eight to 18 can join Kensington Arts as they take inspiration from popular contemporary musicals.
Over the course of the two weeks, participants will be exploring songs and scenes from shows like Everybody’s Talking about Jamie, Mean Girls and The Addams Family.
Joe Hillard will be directing the workshop, while Breeshey Crookall focuses on the choreography for the dance numbers.
Musical director Heather Daykin will also be staging the full musical Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in the summer holidays.
The Musical Mayhem workshop will take place over two weeks, April 10 to 14 and April 17 to 21.
Each day runs from 10am to 4pm, providing time for students to perfect their acting, singing and dancing skills.
Participants can choose to attend either week or if they’re keen, they can go to both.
The first week will focus more on acting and singing, while the second week will include more dance numbers.
At the end of each week, family and friends will be invited to attend a private showcase where the students will get to show off their newly-acquired skills. Musical Mayhem is £30 per week.
You can sign up for the Musical Mayhem via the tickets page on kensingtonarts.im