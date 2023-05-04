University College Isle of Man is calling for researchers to get involved with this year’s Research Festival.
Academics, students and researchers who have conducted research, which fits with the theme, are being asked to submit their papers for consideration for this event.
The event last year showcased such a high level of research, that UCM has decided to continue the theme of ‘secure, vibrant and sustainable’, which links to the Island Plan.
Gail Corrin, UCM’s higher education manager, who runs the Research Festival said: ‘The 2022 event was absolutely fantastic and we were pleased by the number of applications to present papers from both local and international academics and researchers.
‘Last year’s topics ranged from microplastics on Manx beaches, women in Manx Politics, new evidence for the dating and origin of Manx Christianity, the impact of Brexit on British Island Nations, and innovative weight management programmes.
‘The festival has always had an eclectic mix of research areas, which is one of the things that makes it so fascinating and relevant for the diverse businesses in the island’s community.’
The festival is part of Research Vannin, which is hosted by UCM, and takes a collaborative approach to promoting a productive research community through the sharing of resources, events and networking opportunities.
Now in its fifth year, the festival offers students, independent researchers and guests alike the opportunity to listen to presentations, participate in research workshops and network over coffee and lunch in the UCM’s Nunnery campus.
Research can be showcased in either a presentation or poster format. Anyone interested in showcasing their research at the festival can find more information at www.ucm.ac.im/rf23
Deadline for submission is June 30.