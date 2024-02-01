Health and social care students from University College Isle of Man (UCM) are now part of the team at Noble’s Hospital.
Students completing the Level 3 extended diploma will have the opportunity to further develop their skills on a placement at the hospital.
During their placement the students, which are known as the ‘UCM Stripes’, will experience the ‘day-to-day business’ of a range of areas while being supported by experienced staff.
The opportunity forms part of work placement experiences available to the students that also includes private sector organisations.
Karen Davies, head of UCM’s wellbeing faculty, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for our students!
‘As well as developing the skills they’ve learnt in the classroom, they will gain valuable insight and knowledge by working alongside healthcare professionals in their workplace.
‘I have no doubt that our students will be excited and it will give them a taste of working in this rewarding career.
‘As well as going on to work in a wide range of health and social care settings, upon completion of this course our students can also enter Higher Education to train to be a nurse or study other health-based degrees.’
Paul Moore, executive director of nursing at Manx Care added: ‘We’re pleased to be welcoming the UCM Stripes to Noble’s Hospital.
‘They’ll get a real taste of what it’s like to work in a hospital environment and we’re looking forward to seeing some of them progress to our nursing degree course at Keyll Darree.’
Paul Irving, Manx Care’s newly appointed director of education at Keyll Darree, said: ‘I’m delighted that we are hosting the health and social care students as they are vital to us growing the school of health.’
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Gaining first-hand experience is hugely beneficial for any student aspiring to secure a career in the health services.
‘This opportunity will no doubt help them to better understand the demands of their potential career and provide great insight to aid their studies and life-long learning.’
Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care added: ‘Supporting students on-island to develop their skills in our own healthcare facilities is a great step towards growing our own heroes and strengthening career opportunities for local residents.’
All UCM’s Health & Social Care students are DBS checked.