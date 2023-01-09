It has launched its first adult courses specifically tailored for farmers and people in the industry, running five as a trial, with further courses planned.
UCM is rolling out the courses following consultation with the Manx National Farmers’ Union which identified courses to support the farming community or where there is a legal requirement.
The courses include tractor driving and related operations, basic stockmanship and welfare, safe transport of animals (short journey), telehandler award and computers for farmers, and basic book keeping and use of social media.
The courses are predominantly accredited by City and Guilds and include either a form of assessment or exam.
Kerry Birchall, who runs UCM’s professional courses, said: ‘We’re delighted to be offering these new courses which are specifically developed and tailored to the needs of our fantastic local agricultural industry.
‘It’s been a pleasure working with the Manx National Farmers’ Union on this project.
‘Partnerships like this enable us to run courses which are highly relevant to the island’s business community to help them develop further.
‘I look forward to working with them, and other industry partners, on our new offering.’
UCM will be working with the MNFU to develop further courses.