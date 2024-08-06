An electrician from Manchester who headbutted a man at Jaks bar has been fined £600.
Kegen Stevenson admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police were called to the Loch Promenade pub in Douglas on July 10, at 1.15am.
CCTV footage showed 20-year-old Stevenson in an altercation and headbutting another male.
Members of the public separated them, but when officers arrived, Stevenson had left the pub.
They found him outside the Villa Marina where he was arrested.
At police headquarters, during an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Stevenson, who lives at Needham Avenue, was represented in court by advocate James Peterson, who said that his client wanted to apologise to the court for his behaviour.
Mr Peterson said that the defendant had been talking to a man about football but things had deteriorated and the male had insulted him.
Stevenson said he had lashed out with the headbutt and admitted that it was a stupid thing to do.
The victim was said to have suffered a bloody nose as a result of the incident.
Mr Peterson said that his client had no previous relevant convictions, and that he was currently working temporarily on the island as an electrician for a supermarket.
The advocate said that, although fines for defendants from the UK were normally made payable forthwith, his client would be staying on the island for a while, so he requested the court to allow him time to pay.
Magistrates ordered Stevenson to pay £300 forthwith and the rest of the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per week.