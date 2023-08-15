The race organisers of the Manx Grand Prix will be carrying out an on-course test of all electronic flags around the TT Mountain Course at 7am on Friday, August 18.
Although the electronic flags do not resemble traffic lights, as a precaution road users are advised to be aware that the large square displays located around the TT Mountain Course may be displaying as red or black with numbers during the test time period and that no action from them is required.
Gary Thompson MBE BEM, clerk of the course for ACU Event,s Ltd: 'The electronic system has now been successfully used during this year’s TT as well as the Manx Grand Prix and TT in 2022 and ahead of the MGP beginning on Sunday, August 20, we need to retest the system as a precaution.
'As always, I am acutely aware of any disruption that may be faced by the public and again thank everyone for their understanding whilst we continue preparations for the Manx Grand Prix.'