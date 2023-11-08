Lezayre Road in Ramsey will be closed for part of the day while a dangerous tree is felled.

The Department of Infrastructure has said the road will be closed to through traffic from 9.15am until no later than 2.30pm.

The tree is located at a roadside property between Ramsey Grammar School’s West Building and Crossag Lane (which is just to the west of the Grammar School’s East Building).

Ramsey-bound traffic on the A3 Sulby to Ramsey Road will be diverted onto the A13 Jurby Road via Sulby Bridge and the A17 Bayr Yude Noo.

West-bound traffic from Ramsey will be diverted via A9 Bowring Road onto Jurby Road, to re-join the Sulby to Ramsey Road via Bayr Yude Noo, at Sulby Bridge.

Access to Ramsey Grammar School (East) will be available from Ramsey. Access to Ramsey Grammar School (West) will be from Sulby.

Access to Bunscoill Rhumsaa will be from Gladstone Way/Bircham Avenue.

Pedestrians who would usually travel along Lezayre Road are advised to use the railway line footpath that links Gardener’s Lane and Gladstone Way.

Between the hours of 9.30am and 2.30pm, Bus Vannin's services 5 and 6 will divert from Ramsey bus station via Jurby Road, St Jude's Crossroads to Sulby Bridge and vice versa from the Peel direction. School buses will not be affected.