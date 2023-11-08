Lezayre Road in Ramsey will be closed for part of the day while a dangerous tree is felled.
The Department of Infrastructure has said the road will be closed to through traffic from 9.15am until no later than 2.30pm.
The tree is located at a roadside property between Ramsey Grammar School’s West Building and Crossag Lane (which is just to the west of the Grammar School’s East Building).
West-bound traffic from Ramsey will be diverted via A9 Bowring Road onto Jurby Road, to re-join the Sulby to Ramsey Road via Bayr Yude Noo, at Sulby Bridge.
Access to Ramsey Grammar School (East) will be available from Ramsey. Access to Ramsey Grammar School (West) will be from Sulby.
Access to Bunscoill Rhumsaa will be from Gladstone Way/Bircham Avenue.
Pedestrians who would usually travel along Lezayre Road are advised to use the railway line footpath that links Gardener’s Lane and Gladstone Way.