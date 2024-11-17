Police have implemented a temporary closure on the road towards Foxdale, between the Ballacraine traffic lights and the Hope.
Eyewitnesses say the incident involves a car and a motorbike, however, this has not been confirmed by the police.
Paramedics are also at the scene.
In a statement issued online, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision in St Johns.
‘A temporary road closure has been put in place on the Curragh Road between Ballacraine Traffic Lights and the Hope.
‘Thank you in advance for your patience.