Emergency services attend kitchen fire
By Gemma Nettle | Reporter |
@twitter.com/GemmaNettle[email protected]
Wednesday 25th May 2022 9:14 am
Share
(Isle of Man Fire Service )
Emergency servies responded to a fire in a property on Bucks Road, Douglas yesterday.
At 3.55pm the fire service at Douglas Station attended the site of a fire in the kitchen of the property.
A breathing apparatus team entered and discovered a toaster on fire which was beginning to spread to the surrounding units.
This was quickly extinguished using a high pressure hose reel.
The fire service said: ‘Thanks to the early warning provided by the buildings smoke alarms the incident was dealt with quickly and caused minimal damage.’
Crews were in attendance for about an hour.
Comments