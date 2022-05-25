Emergency services attend kitchen fire

Wednesday 25th May 2022 9:14 am
Isle of Man Fire Service attend a kitchen fire on Bucks Road
(Isle of Man Fire Service )

Emergency servies responded to a fire in a property on Bucks Road, Douglas yesterday.

At 3.55pm the fire service at Douglas Station attended the site of a fire in the kitchen of the property.

A breathing apparatus team entered and discovered a toaster on fire which was beginning to spread to the surrounding units.

This was quickly extinguished using a high pressure hose reel.

The fire service said: ‘Thanks to the early warning provided by the buildings smoke alarms the incident was dealt with quickly and caused minimal damage.’

Crews were in attendance for about an hour.

