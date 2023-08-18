A motorist lost control of their car last night and it crashed down a cliff near Port Soderick.
The fire and rescue service and the coastguard were called.
The fire and rescue service at the Port Soderick incident (Fire and rescue service)
The officer in charge established that the car was above the water line. The driver had got out of the vehicle before the emergency services arrived but they needed help to get to a place of safety.
The fire and rescue service at the scene (Fire service)
Fire crews and the coastguard remained in attendance for three hours to assist in the recovery of the vehicle.