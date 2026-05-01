Emergency services were called out to deal with a multiple vehicle collision in Braddan.
Cooil Road between Fort North roundabout and B&Q was closed for a time following the incident this afternoon (Friday).
The emergency call-out came at just before 1.30pm.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.
All occupants had evacuated from their vehicles before fire crews arrived.
The emergency response included two fire appliances.
Station Officer Dallimore said fire crews remained at the scene for around 40 minutes while they made safe the vehicles involved.