Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze inside a shipping container on Wednesday evening.

The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was reported at 7.50pm on May 20, prompting the deployment of two major fire appliances, a water bowser and the duty officer.

A breathing apparatus team was sent into action and quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Crews then used a thermal imaging camera to monitor the scene and identify any remaining hotspots.

Firefighters remained at the incident for around 90 minutes before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported and no further details about the cause of the fire have been released.