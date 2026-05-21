The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was reported at 7.50pm on May 20, prompting the deployment of two major fire appliances, a water bowser and the duty officer.
A breathing apparatus team was sent into action and quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.
Crews then used a thermal imaging camera to monitor the scene and identify any remaining hotspots.
No injuries were reported and no further details about the cause of the fire have been released.