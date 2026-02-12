A breakdown of how the near £1million is being spent on the National AI Office has been provided.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston provided the breakdown of costs following a written Tynwald question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper.
The National AI Office looks to support the responsible and practical adoption of artificial intelligence across the island, and builds on government agency Digital Isle of Man’s ‘Activate AI’ initiative which was introduced in 2024.
An additional £1 million in funding was approved by Treasury and allocated from existing artificial intelligence funding within the Economic Strategy Fund.
Developing the model, including creating the strategy, governance and delivery took the biggest chunk with costs of £222,423 while staffing, which includes three existing posts and a new specialist role coming to £221,899.
Studies exploring how AI impacts in the island’s workforce and what will be needed in the future cost £200,000.
A further £143,230 will be used for AI adoption and to help businesses and organisations deliver AI initiatives. A total of £65,000 will be spent on engagement and communications and £25,476 on developing partnerships with international counterparts.
Mr Johnston said: ‘A significant element of the funding is allocated to activity that supports the local community and economy and will be invested into working with local partners, including local engagement, training and skills development opportunities, applied AI adoption and analysis of the impacts of AI on the island to inform the development of a delivery-ready National AI Strategy by the end of 2026.’
The National AI Office will look to act as a central point for national coordination, policy development and advice related to artificial intelligence.
Led by Digital Isle of Man, the initiative is intended to support economic growth, improve public service delivery and efficiency, and increase AI literacy among the island’s population.