A series of free concerts will take place in the Villa Marina this summer with 36 performances planned.
The concerts will be running through June, July and August and will feature performances by local brass bands and the Mighty Wurlitzer organ.
The performances are part of the ‘Arts in the Arcade’ initiative in the Villa Marina Arcade which have been organised by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The ‘Summer Series of Music’ concerts have taken place in the Villa Marina Arcade since 2009 and this year, will feature 36 concerts from some of the Island’s most loved brass bands and also lunchtime concerts with the Mighty Wurlitzer organ being played by local and visiting organists.
The ‘Summer Season of Music’ welcomes the Island’s brass bands to the stage during June, July, August on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Concerts starting at 8pm with doors 7.30pm and an on the Sundays at 3pm with doors at 2.30pm.
The popular lunchtime Wurlitzer concerts also return on Wednesdays throughout June, July and August and September at 1pm. All concerts are free to attend.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council Sarah Maltby MHK believes these free concerts will be a great way for the public to enjoy a range of music at one if the island’s best loved venues.
She said ‘The continued development of our long running Summer Music Series is a great opportunity for the whole community to freely enjoy the arts in an iconic venue situated in the very heart of the Cultural Area.’
The concert series starts with Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band on the Tuesday, June11 at 8pm. Other bands taking part include Douglas Town Band, Onchan Silver Band, Ramsey Town Band, the Manx Youth Band, Manx Concert Brass, Crosby and District Silver Band and the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra.
For more information, please contact the Arts Development Team at [email protected] or go to the Isle of Man Arts Council website: www.iomarts.com.