42nd Street will get people’s feet tapping

Subscribe newsletter
The curtain rises on Saturday on a production that promises a lot of fun, tap dancing and music to which you can hum along.
Taylorian Productions is bringing 42nd Street to the stage of the Gaiety Theatre for a two-week run.
It tells the story of a talented young performer with stars in her eyes, Peggy Sawyer, who gets her big break on Broadway in a show of renowned director Julian Marsh.
Emma Callin has been involved with Taylorian Productions since it started in 2007, usually as assistant director.
This will be her first time on stage with the company, in the role of co-writer Maggie Jones.
It’s also her first time on stage in four years, when she was involved with Avenue Q.
‘I love tap dancing so 42nd Street is a favourite of mine,’ she said.
‘I’ve seen it in the West End so I jumped at the chance at being able to be involved with this one on stage rather than backstage.
‘It’s been a lot of fun.’
Emma, who trained in dance, added: ‘I haven’t worn my tap shoes for about 20 years so I treated myself to a new pair and it’s been really, really great to get back to all that.’
Asked what people could expect from the show, Emma said: ‘Even people that don’t know 42nd Street will be surprised when they come and hear songs that they know.
‘There are some really familiar songs – “42nd Street”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “About a Quarter to Nine”.’
She added: ‘It’s a lovely old Hollywood-style show.
‘The costumes are all hand-made especially for this production so we’re very lucky.
‘It’s very upbeat and happy and some really mammoth tap dances that the cast have worked really hard on and I think will be spectacles for people that come to see the show.’
As well as Emma, the principals are well-known faces: Matthew James, Kristene Sutcliffe, Mark Dougherty, Natalie Nixon, Tony Eccles and Ben Heath.
John Snelling has had to drop out due to injury and has been replaced by two actors who are splitting the role, Toby Smith and Ian Thomas Dixon.
‘They’ve done fabulously, picking everything up really quickly,’ Emma said.
Emma was also full of praise for the ensemble: ‘They’re doing an amazing job. They’re rarely off stage before there’s another tap dance to do!’
The show, directed by Chris Cuming, will be accompanied by a live band, led by musical director Kelvin Towse.
There are 17 members of the wardrobe team led by Diane Killip and Rachel Kissack.
And a team led by Rachael Britton is in charge of hair and makeup.
The show opens on Saturday and continues until August 20.
There are a number of accessible performances.
l Ticket options include £23 for adult stalls, £25 for single circle or £21 for under 16/senior stalls.
Call the box office on 600555, drop into the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or visit villagaiety.com
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |