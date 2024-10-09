Nearly 550 muddy participants came together on Sunday to complete the second Tough Mucka challenge.
Hosted by island charity Isle Listen, the event saw more than 1,600 people attend to either spectate or participate in running, climbing, slipping and sliding around the fields of Ballakillowey.
As a result of the event, approximately £20,000 is set to be raised for Isle Listen following further donations, which will go towards therapy sessions, the charity’s in-school education programme, school holiday sessions and mental health resources for the island’s younger population.
Andrea Chambers, chief executive of Isle Listen, said: ‘Tough Mucka is a very special event as it very much embodies the ethos of Isle Listen.
‘It was so good to see families and friends supporting each other enjoying the day. The wide-ranging age and abilities of the competitors really highlighted the fact that this was primarily a fun event, allowing people to challenge themselves while knowing that essential support is on hand to help with anything that felt overwhelming.
‘It was brilliant to see so many smiles, despite the rain and mud!
‘Thank you to each and every person that took part, volunteered, spectated, sponsored and gave time or money towards our cause. Tough Mucka really highlights our island’s strong community spirit and showcases the very best of locals coming together.’
Juan Christian, Isle Listen’s community fundraiser, added: ‘What a day! This is what it is all about - the community spirit and people from all over the island coming together, laughing while losing a shoe in knee deep sludge!
‘The course was designed to give people the opportunity to overcome challenges and take on things you wouldn’t normally tackle in your daily life, as well as to remind you that things can slow you down along the way.
‘Everyone there was an inspiration and highlighted that a positive mental attitude overcomes all things.’