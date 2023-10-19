The Manx Potters’ Christmas Fair returns to the Villa Marina Arcade, in Douglas, next weekend in a glorious celebration of all things clay!
The event takes place on Saturday next week (November 4) and will see about 20 potters showcasing a huge variety of hand-made pottery and ceramics from tableware, sculpture, home décor, jewellery, Christmas decorations and pieces inspired by the island and the Manx language.
It’s described as a great opportunity to see a gorgeous range of locally made ceramics, chat with the makers and get ahead with your Christmas shopping by picking up some beautifully hand-crafted and unique pieces, or perhaps commissioning something truly bespoke.
Last year’s event was attended by hundreds of pottery lovers and Christmas shoppers.
Kathryn Cain, one of the exhibitors taking part in the fair, said: ‘I love being part of this event, it’s always so much fun with a great atmosphere among the makers.
‘You get to see how everyone uses clay so differently, it’s really fascinating.
‘Plus, with all these hand-made goodies, I can make a start on my own Christmas shopping.’
It’s the fifth year since the fair was established by Susie Heckles in 2018.
Ceramicists taking part this year are as follows: Anna Clucas, Carol Pooley, Gerry Lomax, Celines Ceramics, Colleen Corlett, Faye Christian Ceramics, Helen Almond Ceramics, Jackie van Toor, Jill Holiday - Croft Studio Pottery, Susie Watson, Kathryn Cain Design, Linda Quirk, Natalie Norton, Natalie Wiseman, Nicky Dycher, Shane Lucas, Shareen Jewell, Susie Heckles Design, Vici Blackburn and Janet Corran.
The fair will be open on Saturday, November 4, from 11am to 3pm. Admission is free,
For updates and further information you can find the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManxPottersEvents or call 494226.