The link between seabed type and the animals and seaweeds that live there is not surprising, and provides important information for marine scientists and managers. During the same seabed surveys, Bangor University also recorded scallop densities, and there are clearly some places that are better than others. Port Erin Bay was originally closed for scallop management in 1998, and today has one of the highest densities of scallops anywhere around the island. However, it’s a small area (only 4 km2) and the scallops provide greater benefit producing larvae for offshore fishing grounds than direct fishing in the bay itself.