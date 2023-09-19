Gypsy, Latin and big band jazz are all on the programme for the third Port Erin Jazz Festival.
The event features ticketed concerts at the Erin Arts Centre on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 as well as a free afternoon of live music at the Bay Hotel and Riddler Under The Nest.
The festival, organised by Jerry Carter, will once again be launched on the Friday night by the Blue Train Big Band, led by multi-instrumentalist Mike Divers.
Expect Hawaiian shirts and slick, dynamic interpretations of modern big band tunes, guaranteed to get your feet moving.
Topping the bill is a regular visitor to the island, Robin Nolan and his trio, who are flying over from Amsterdam to support the festival.
Robin has headlined at every major gypsy festival across the globe and has been praised for his musical genius and creativity by Willie Nelson, Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman and the late George Harrison.
His music takes gypsy jazz into the 21st century beyond its founder Django Reinhardt and incorporating influences of The Beatles, Ravi Shankar and AC/DC.
The Saturday afternoon will see performances from eight island bands over two venues.
The Blue Pass Blues Band, with special guest Chris Honour, will start the live session at the Bay Hotel at 1pm.
They’ll be followed by Moon Indigo at 2pm, Tree ny Kiare at 3.15pm and The Heinrich Manoeuvre at 4.15pm.
Meanwhile, Loose Crew will be first to play at The Riddler Under the Nest, at 1.30pm, followed by Soze Jazz Ensemble at 2.30pm, Blue Vannin and friends at 3.45pm and Dirty Bertie and The Sherbets at 5pm.
Back at the Erin Arts Centre, the Saturday evening will be kicked off by Beccy Rork, supported by cream of Manx talent, All The President’s Men.
Beccy’s melodic and style and warm tone has been likened to that of Paul Desmond, Art Pepper and Bud Shank. All The President’s Men backed Dave Newton at the EAC and recently supported Harvey O’Higgins at the Mananan Festival.
Headlining are Tempo Feliz, a dynamic nine-piece band that are enjoying rave reviews in the UK.
They are described as one of the most exciting and original Latin bands in the UK, fusing the classic Brazilian styles (samba, bossa and MPB) with elements of funk, soul, jazz and disco to create electrifying and unique grooves.
Tickets for each evening performance cost £20 or a two-day festival pass costs £35.
You can buy them online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre or from the box office on 835858.
Port Erin Jazz Festival is sponsored by Ravenscroft.