Seeing the smiles on children’s faces is what inspired Emilie Moss to set up an island franchise of drama, music and imaginative play classes, Drama Tots.
Emilie had been a secondary school teacher and said her life had changed considerably after becoming a mum of two.
She took the decision to follow a different path at Christmas last year and set up the island group in September.
Emilie said: ‘As soon as I discovered Drama Tots, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.’
Drama Tots classes combine music, movement and imaginative play to allow children to be creative, gain confidence and learn about the world around them.
‘Instantly, the smiles on the children’s faces grabbed me, and I knew I wanted to be a part of this creative, imaginative and fun world,’ Emilie said. ‘The benefits of this immersive learning which is peppered with catchy songs and engaging props will transport everyone – young and old(er) – to far-off lands and magical scenes.’
She added: ‘Every week is a new adventure at Drama Tots, so we are constantly learning through dance, songs and play.
‘My Drama Tots days are always magical and exciting.’
She offers classes for youngsters aged from 18 months to five years old in Port Erin, Braddan and St John’s.
Emilie discovered her love of drama and performance at school and went on to gain both an undergraduate degree and a PGCE teaching qualification in drama.
‘I adore how something so simple as a word or a prop can transport you to a different world,’ she said.
Drama Tots was created by Coventry-based professional actor, Leanne Jones.
Last month it won a What’s on 4 Kids Award, being named the most loved performing arts activity for the sixth year running.
Emilie thanked everyone who voted.
