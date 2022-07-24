A special concert for a super fan
Subscribe newsletter
There will be a family reunion with a bit of a difference next weekend, when a top-rated UK country and folk group head to the Isle of Man for a concert next month.
Robinson Stone, a family three-piece, based around the talents of brothers Danny and Dean and sister Leyna, are top appear at the Centenary Centre, in Peel, on Saturday, August 6.
The trio have recently released a new EP, ‘Heaven and Hell’, and are embarking on a series of concerts and festivals around the UK.
However, their island concert is the most important of the lot, as it is the only one their biggest fan will be able to get to.
Their grandmother, Sheila Stanton, lives in Ramsey and, at 83 years old, finds it difficult to get to the UK to keep up with her grandchildren’s growing success.
So the only thing they could do was come over here and play instead.
‘Our gran is a big supporter of us, and she has always made sure she would come and see us when we played,’ said Dean.
‘However, she can’t really come here so easily, now, so we thought we would come over to the island and play for her there.
‘She has been very busy, helping us book the venue and she’s also gone around putting up posters for the concert.
‘Her sister, our great aunty, also lives in the isle of Man, and it will be a great chance to come over and see all our family members there and have a nice, intimate concert with them and some of our fans too.’
It’s hard to say when Robinson Stone formed as a band because, as siblings, they have always sang, played and written music together, for as long as any of them can remember.
They developed their style, a warm and lush mix of layered vocal harmonies over music a blend of Celtic folk music and vintage Americana, together with the 70s rock sounds of the Eagles,and Fleetwood Mac to create an eclectic musical style.
‘We always played together when we were younger,’ said Dean.
‘Our house always had musical instruments, and we would always pick up our father’s guitars and play them.
‘When we were younger, we would go and play in some of the folk clubs and when Leyna, our younger sister, was old enough, she came along too and joined in. She can play a lot of different instruments.
‘Because we grew up together and shared a lot of the same music with each other, it’s almost as if we know what each other is doing when they start to write a piece of music.
We can hear something and say “I can see where you are going with that”, and it’s often the case we can jump in and offer our own ideas.
After a few years performing and singing on the UK folk scene, they released their debut album, ‘Robinson-Stone’ in 2016, and have released an impressive amount of material over the past few years, including several EPs and the new album ‘Skywatcher’, released in 2020.
They have also paid tribute to the songs of Clifford T.Ward and released two collections of his songs, ‘Heaven and Other Stories Retold’ and ‘Home Thoughts from Abroad’.
‘We are really looking forward to coming over to the Isle of Man,’ said Dean.
‘It’s somewhere we’ve never been before, and its great we’ll be able to share our new songs, as well as some of our older songs, with the Manx audience.
Tickets for Robinson Stone are £16, available online from etickets.im/cc
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |