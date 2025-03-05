A traditional concert which highlights the variety of acoustic music on offer in the island is set to return to Peel this month.
The third annual ‘Acoustic Delight’ will be held in the Atholl Room in Peel Centenary Centre on Saturday, March 15.
The concert will feature four acts - Hannah Rebekah, the duo of Mike Wade and Ian Allen, Jon Lightfield and John Gregory.
Talking about the acts, a spokesperson from the Acoustic Delight event said: ‘Hannah, from Seattle in the USA, is an indie-folk singer-songwriter and live looper, who spends each winter in the Isle of Man pet sitting for two pups.
‘Jon Lightfield is an accomplished songwriter, guitarist and performer with an immensely powerful voice. His own songs are modern and tackle many areas of love and life.
‘Acoustic Delight will give the audience the chance to hear his music and also some of the stories that inspire his craft.
‘Mike Wade and Ian Allen are two very well-known figures in the island’s music scene.
‘They were part of the legendary band “The Ballaghs” which had its last ever gig in February, while the duo has recently been on tour in the UK which included an appearance at the Cavern pub in Liverpool.
‘John Gregory is a country blues guitarist who specialises in fingerpicking ragtime and blues guitar from the 1920s onwards.
‘He is a regular live performer - both in the island and the UK - and has toured with several of his musical heroes.’
The event is organised by Blue John Media and Power On Music with sound by DreadMann, and is sponsored by D6 Strings.
The show starts at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) and tickets are priced at £5 which can be purchased from https://etickets.im/bjm/