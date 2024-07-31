The annual Ramsey Fest is set to take place this weekend, with a variety of activities on offer in the town and at Mooragh Park.
Jointly organised by Ramsey Town Commissioners, Manx Radio, Radio Caroline, Northern Freemasons and local charity Live at Home.
Friday (August 2) and Saturday (August 3) will have a nostalgic theme, as the festival looks to celebrate the years of Radio Caroline North broadcasting from Ramsey Bay in the mid 1960s.
Chris Pearson, managing director of Manx Radio explained: ‘This year is significant as both Radio Caroline and Manx Radio are celebrating their 60th birthdays.
‘Between 1964 and 1968, Ramsey was the epicentre of a broadcasting revolution which is still fondly remembered by many of our Manx community. We have several scheduled events reflecting 1960s pop, society and fashion.’
The weekend’s events will begin on Friday (August 2) with an official committee and guests reception at the Masonic Hall in Ramsey at 6:30pm.
From 7:30pm until late on Friday, there will then be a ‘60s discotheque’ night, with ‘Disco Dave Wilson’ spinning the best hits of the decade.
This will include the famous ‘Caroline Cash Casino Game’, while the best 1960’s outfits and dance routines will be awarded with prizes.
All day on Saturday and Sunday (August 4), there will be a special Manx Electric Railway tram travelling between Ramsey and Douglas, featuring commemorative ‘Carnaby Street’ boards to mark the ongoing connection between Manx Radio and Radio Caroline while celebrating their 60th birthdays.
Mooragh Park will also host an open air concert at 1:30pm, with Ian Thompson’s Beatles tribute act ‘Manxical Mystery Tour’ taking place until 5:30pm.
Saturday’s events don’t stop there. At 6pm, Manx Radio’s Chris Pearson will introduce Andy Wint and Ray Clarke at the Mitre, who will tell the stories of the two ‘pirate’ broadcast ships that were Radio Caroline.
Rounding off a busy day will be a 1960s themed quiz at the Mitre, hosted by Quintin Gill and Peter Quinn.
The Ramsey Fest will continue into Sunday, with Mooragh Park hosting an all day music session from 1pm to 6pm.
Rob France’s ‘2XS’ and Brendan McLaughlin will join the ever-popular main act Boneyard for a full day of music.
From 1:30pm to 4pm on Sunday, there will also be guided tours around the town on vintage buses from the Jurby Transport Museum.
Buses depart and return to Mooragh Park, also calling at the Queen’s Pier with a chance to view the restoration work bringing this part of Ramsey back to life.
This year’s Ramsey Fest will conclude with a special musical finale at Mooragh Park at 6pm on Sunday.
Chairman of Ramsey Fest, Peter Quinn, said: ‘We have worked hard to develop a varied and enjoyable programme of activities, competitions and entertainment.
‘The event is supported by the Department for Enterprise, the Northern Freemasons and local businesses. We are also very pleased to continue to support local charity Live at Home.’