Adventurer, filmmaker and environmentalist James Levelle is set to give a talk at the Erin Arts Centre in early April.
The event is being hosted by charities One World Centre (Isle of Man) and Isle of Man Friends of the Earth, and will see James recounting his exploits while travelling from the UK to a climate change conference in Chile without using fossil fuel.
The talk will also detail how James collected messages along the way from young voices to present to the conference attendees.
A spokesperson from the One World Centre commented: ‘In a voyage filled with adventure and unexpected twists and turns – not least the cancellation of the conference mid-journey - James will reflect on our relationship with nature, and on the need for young people to have their say on global issues which directly affect their future.’
An award-winning cinemaphotographer, James has already filmed in numerous locations around the world.
This includes documenting child labour in India’s cotton fields, encountering deadly pirate fisherman off the coast of Sierra Leone and exposing the criminal trade in tiger skins and bone and the multi-million-pound illegal logging industry in Southeast Asia.
Commenting ahead of the event, One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome James to the island and look forward to hearing about his adventures and how he uses the medium of film to raise awareness of global issues.
‘It’s always exciting to hear from someone who has connected with so many different people on so many different issues and we are sure this will be a highly popular event.’
Tickets for the talk on Thursday, April 3 are free, but must be reserved in advance through the Erin Arts Centre by visiting https://www.erinartscentre.com/ or by calling 835858.