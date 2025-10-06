Fly-Fit, the Isle of Man’s only dedicated aerial sports studio and home to Manx Pole Dance (MPD), is expanding its class offerings and opening its doors to a new wave of beginners this autumn.
Located in Ellan Vannin Gymnastics Club in Douglas, Fly-Fit specialises in aerial fitness disciplines such as pole fitness, aerial hoop, slings, trapeze and silks.
With many of its current students advancing into intermediate levels, the studio is now actively encouraging newcomers to begin their own aerial journeys.
Co-owner and studio manager Debs Boylan commented: ‘As the island’s only aerial sports studio, we’re proud to offer a space where absolutely anyone can take flight.
‘If you’ve ever thought “I could never do that”, you’re exactly who we’d love to see walk through our doors.’
This season, the studio is also introducing two brand new classes designed to broaden its appeal and promote movement in new and accessible ways.
The first is ‘Yoga-ish’, a new class series launched in September by co-owner and instructor Jules Hobbs-Bott. Held on Fridays and Sundays, the sessions blend yoga-inspired movement with mobility, conditioning and bodywork.
‘Yoga-ish is all about movement, which is essential for keeping the body healthy,’ said Jules.
‘These classes are designed to release tension, improve mobility, and help people move with greater ease in their everyday lives - especially if they’re attending our aerial classes too.’
The second addition is a ‘beginners aerial hoop class’, launching on Saturday, October 11 at 1pm, led by instructor Caz Chadwick.
Known for its acrobatic movements on a suspended metal ring, the class introduces participants to the fundamental techniques of this visually striking aerial art form.
‘Come hang out with us - literally,’ said a spokesperson from Fly-Fit.
‘Fly-Fit is where you can rise above your limits, discover strength and grace you never knew you had, and soar with our supportive aerial family.’
In addition to the new offerings, the studio continues to run beginner-level classes in pole fitness, aerial slings, trapeze, and silks. While some sessions - particularly trapeze and silks - are often fully booked, a few places are currently available.
All Fly-Fit adult classes are open to participants aged 16 and over, regardless of previous fitness experience. The studio's instructors emphasise a supportive and inclusive approach to teaching.
Caz, who now teaches beginners pole fitness, reflected on her own journey. She said: ‘I was nervous at my first class and had never really stuck to any fitness routines before, but I was hooked straight away.
‘I love teaching now because I remember how satisfying it was to achieve those first moves and how much fun it was growing in strength and confidence.’
Studio manager Debs Boylan added: ‘We believe everyone has a bit of an aerialist inside them. Our goal is to make that journey accessible and enjoyable, in a safe and empowering environment.’
Fly-Fit also shares updates on social media via @flyfitiom on Instagram and Facebook.