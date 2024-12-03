A group of friends have raised an incredible £8,300 after holding an afternoon tea.
A total of 150 people attended the fundraiser at Morton Hall on Castletown on Saturday in aid of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
As well as enjoying sandwiches, cakes and a cuppa, those attending enjoyed entertainment from the Southern Belles and Brendan McLaughlin and it was all done with a festive feel.
A spokesman for the organisers said: ‘A little army of helpers organised food, drinks, auction prizes, raffle prizes and. A fabulous afternoon was had by the 150 ticket holders and the sum of £8,300 will be handed to the Isle of Man MND charity.’
MND affects the nerves which leads to weakening of the muscles which means they stiffen and waste. This can have a devastating impact on how the sufferer can walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. It can also impact on someone’s behaviour and is a life-shortening condition.
Those attending an afternoon tea fundraiser at Castletown helped raise £8,500 for the Isle of Man MND charity. (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Those attending an afternoon tea fundraiser at Castletown helped raise £8,500 for the Isle of Man MND charity. (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
A total of 150 people attending an afternoon tea fundraiser at Morton Hall in Castletown (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
The Southern Belles entertain the 150 people attending a fundraising afternoon tea in aid of the Isle of Man MND charity (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Around150 people attended a fundraising afternoon tea at Morton Hall in Castletown in aid of the Isle of Man MND charity (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Volunteers served food to those attending an afternoon tea fundraiser in aid of the Isle of Man MND charity (Volunteers served food to those attending an afternoon tea fundraiser in aid of the Isle of Man MND charity)
A total of £8,500 was raised for the Isle of Man MND charity thanks to an afternoon tea fundraiser in Castletown (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
A total of £8,500 was raised for the Isle of Man MND charity thanks to an afternoon tea fundraiser in Castletown (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))