Two jazz musicians are set to bring the jazz to Port Erin’s Erin Arts Centre on Friday.
Alan Barnes and David Newton, who were originally due to perform back in April but couldn’t get to the island because of adverse weather, will take to the stage to perform a variety of numbers with support from island band ‘The Heinrich Manoeuvre’.
The duo have been playing duets together for more than 40 years, with the multi award winners covering a vast repertoire of music from Louis Armstrong to Chick Corea.
A spokesperson from the Erin Arts Centre said: ‘Alan and Dave are touring off the back of their latest album “Tis Autumn”, featuring material chosen from the further reaches of the jazz repertoire and highlighting the sophistication, virtuosity, experience and integrity of two forward-looking masters looking backwards.
‘The two of them trade solos with an understanding that borders on telepathy, with the emphasis being on swinging, accessibility and interplay. Expect a hugely entertaining programme of straight-ahead jazz, flawlessly played and interspersed with plenty of anecdotes.
‘Alan Barnes is a prolific international performer, composer, arranger, bandleader and touring soloist. He is best known for his work on clarinet, alto and baritone sax, where he combines a formidable virtuosity with a musical expression and collaborative spirit.
‘Meanwhile, David Newton began his musical career in theatre before switching to jazz piano, and after making his first recording with Martin Taylor and Buddy De Franco, was persuaded to move to London by his old Leeds Conservatoire roommate - Alan Barnes.
‘David has 15 albums to his name and has collaborated on 80 more with other artists, while he was made a fellow of Leeds Conservatoire in 2003 and has won prizes at the British Jazz Awards 13 times.’
The dynamic duo will be supported on the night by local band ‘The Heinrich Manoeuvre’, who are well-known across the island for performing at a variety of venues.
The band have been playing rhythm and blues, and jazz and funk, as a trio with special guests since 2022. During Friday’s concert, they are set to play 50s and 60s jazz instrumentals, New Orleans Funk and pieces including the saxophone.
Rip Rolfe, creative director at the Erin Arts Centre, commented: ‘Way back in April, the duo were booked for a return visit to the Erin Arts Centre Jazz Club. Unfortunately, the weather had other ideas.
‘Finally, they've found space in the diary, so blow away those January blues and treat yourselves to a night out with two masters of their craft.
‘It will be a special evening. If you've seen Alan and Dave before, you know what to do. If you haven't, don't miss it!’
Tickets for the event on Friday, January 17 are priced at £20, while under-18 tickets are set at just £2.
The show will begin at 7.30pm. If you wish to book tickets, you can do so by visiting www.erinartscentre.com/event/jazz-club-alan-barnes-dave-newton/