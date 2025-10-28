A Manx musician is making her mark on the island’s music scene with the release of her debut single, ‘Six Feet Under’.
The song, composed and performed by Alice Ashe, was released on Friday, October 24, and is the result of what the singer-songwriter describes as years of personal growth, emotional exploration and artistic development.
The song combines heartfelt lyrics with a powerful vocal performance, showcasing Alice’s emerging style and individuality.
But music was not always the main focus for Alice, who began developing her own sound and style in her early twenties.
Before that, her priority was football – a sport she excelled in from a young age and in which she was even scouted by Chelsea.
Alice said: ‘I used to love listening to music and singing. I never did any of the productions or anything like that.’
Although music was always in the background, it took time for her to gain the confidence to step into the spotlight.
Lack of self-confidence, combined with the comfort of her football career, meant Alice did not fully venture into music until the Covid-19 lockdowns.
That period of reflection gave her the space to rediscover her passion. She said: ‘I only started gigging this time last year. So it's been a year that I've actually been out there. I started off with open mics, then I’ve been gigging, and now I'm in a band.’
Those open mic nights proved a turning point, helping her find her voice and build confidence as a performer. Since then, her momentum has continued to grow. She has several live appearances planned, including a performance at the Laxey Glen Festival this weekend.
Alice said: ‘I also write the songs as well. This first single that I'm releasing is called “Six Feet Under”, and it actually came off the back of quite a hard time. I wrote about it, turned it into a song and essentially processed the trauma by writing it.’
‘It’s deeply emotional yet empowering. It's one that people can relate to, because it's kind of like a female rage song. I feel like there’s a lot of female rage at the moment, so a lot of women will relate to it.’
Using her lyrics as a form of healing, Alice hopes her music can do the same for others. ‘As long as it resonates with somebody, I think that's the aim,’ she said.
Funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council helped her begin her professional journey, enabling her to find a local producer and start recording. She said the support gave her the confidence to take the next step and treat music as more than just a hobby.
Describing herself as a perfectionist, Alice takes inspiration from Stevie Nicks and other powerful female artists who bring raw emotion and energy to their work.
‘Six Feet Under’ is the first of several singles Alice plans to release, and her debut track is now available on all major streaming platforms.