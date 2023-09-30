Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- - The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5.30pm-7.30pm, then at The Railway, Douglas, at 8pm.
- - Queen Elizabeth II High School Association presents Retrospect at the school’s main hall, Peel, from 8pm. Tickets £20 from school reception.
- - Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- - Mike Wade and Ian Allan, supported by Paul Reynolds, at the Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- - Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- - Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- - The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- - Eoin Molyneux at Taccoma, Douglas, 9pm.
- - Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- - The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- - Sunset Jet at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- - Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- - Jamie Blackburn at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- - Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- - Granty at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
- - Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- - Dusty Plankton launch their new album, Whale Noises for the Electronically Blind, with support from DJs Gyp Buggane and Ninjafingers at the Rovers Return, Douglas, 8pm.
- - Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- - Little Miss Dynamite at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- - Karaoke FM at The Queens, Laxey, 8.30pm.
- - Crawlboard at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- - Trevor Nelson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- - Trevor John Shimmin at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- - Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- - David Castro at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- - Biskee Crumbs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- - The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- - The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- - Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- - Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- - Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- - Looney and the Vikings at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- - The Boneyard, supported by IsFitZ, at The Union, Castletown.
- - Stuart Perks at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
Sunday
- - Trad session at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm then Rebecca Forrest and Neil King at 5pm.
- - Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- - Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, then Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.
- - Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- -Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- - Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- - Singaround at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.