Tonight (Thursday)

  • - Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
  • - Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

  • - The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5.30pm-7.30pm, then at The Railway, Douglas, at 8pm.
  • - Queen Elizabeth II High School Association presents Retrospect at the school’s main hall, Peel, from 8pm. Tickets £20 from school reception.
  • - Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
  • - ​Mike Wade and Ian Allan, supported by Paul Reynolds, at the Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
  • - Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
  • - Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
  • - The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
  • - Eoin Molyneux at Taccoma, Douglas, 9pm.
  • - Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
  • - The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
  • - Sunset Jet at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
  • - Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
  • - Jamie Blackburn at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
  • - Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
  • - Granty at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
  • - Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

  • - Dusty Plankton launch their new album, Whale Noises for the Electronically Blind, with support from DJs Gyp Buggane and Ninjafingers at the Rovers Return, Douglas, 8pm.
  • - Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
  • - Little Miss Dynamite at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
  • - Karaoke FM at The Queens, Laxey, 8.30pm.
  • - Crawlboard at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
  • - Trevor Nelson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
  • - Trevor John Shimmin at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
  • - Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
  • - David Castro at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
  • - Biskee Crumbs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
  • - The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
  • - The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
  • - Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
  • - Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
  • - Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
  • - Looney and the Vikings at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
  • - The Boneyard, supported by IsFitZ, at The Union, Castletown.
  • - Stuart Perks at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

Sunday

  • - Trad session at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm then Rebecca Forrest and Neil King at 5pm.
  • - ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
  • - Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, then Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.
  • - Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

  • -Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

  • - Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
  • - Singaround at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.