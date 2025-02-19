An alternative show choir focusing on the horror genre is set to begin rehearsals in March.
‘Hysteria’, which has been put together by local performer Louisa Thomas, will be singing horror-pop, witchy folk songs and modern pop and rock, with most of the musical numbers being acapella which Louisa has written vocal arrangements for.
The rehearsals will eventually lead up to the choir’s participation in an upcoming horror-folk ‘festival’, which will take place in October this year.
Starting off with acapella arrangements and the ‘dark art’ of group singing, the rehearsals will then progress into more performative pieces such as seances, summonings and screaming.
Detailing how the sessions will work, Louisa said: ‘Rehearsals for Hysteria start on Sunday, March 2 and will then be weekly on Sunday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm in the Erin Arts Centre.
‘There's no charge and singers can bring their own drinks and snacks.
‘We'll be singing acapella (unaccompanied) for most of the songs but I'll be teaching with a piano, and each rehearsal will start with a vocal warm up before we move on to whatever song we're working on that week.
‘There's no "I'll just watch" for a group like this, everyone will be joining in but no one has to sing on their own.
‘We'll have sheet music and lyrics for everyone but we'll also be learning by ear, so our singers can learn in whichever way suits them.’
Some examples of the songs the choir will be practicing include ‘One Way Or Another’, ‘I Put A Spell On You’, ‘Spectrum’, ‘Bellyache’, ‘Work Song’, ‘Burn The Witch / Eat The Rich’, ‘Crawling Through The Night’ and ‘Blood On My Hands’.
Each song will have a different meaning in the horror genre, such as ‘cursing your traitorous ex’, a ‘foot stomping protest’ and ‘stalking prey’.
The show choir will be limited to over 18s only, due to the adult nature of the music and performances.
‘Certain songs will include swearing and certain performances will include fake blood, while other acts we work with may include horror-burlesque or aspects not suitable for children,’ Louisa added.
‘I've written the vocal arrangements for Hysteria roughly in alto/soprano range to start with but they will be adapted depending on who attends.
‘There's no gender specifications for sections so everyone can decide which line suits them best for each piece.
‘We'll be starting with some simple arrangements so our singers can get used to being part of a group, but these will become more complex and theatrical as we go on.
‘I've called this a show choir rather than a community choir because there'll be much more performative aspects to the shows - we'll be performing off book (without lyrics or sheet music) and looking at costumes, staging and movement.
‘I don't want to give too much away, but this group is likely to be more musical theatre than traditional choir.’
If you wish to find out more about Hysteria, you can do so by visiting http://www.hysteriasoundslike.com/ or by emailing [email protected]