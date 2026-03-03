Acclaimed country and Americana artist Joe Martin will launch his UK tour this spring with a full-band performance at the Peel Centenary Centre.
The concert, which takes place on Saturday, April 4, coincides with the release of his second studio album, ‘Alone In Valentine’, a record already drawing attention for its fusion of classic song-writing and contemporary Americana production.
Describing himself as a ‘21st-century troubadour’, Martin blends traditional influences with modern sensibilities.
His sound reflects inspiration from artists including Tom Petty and Roy Orbison, alongside contemporary figures such as Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Colter Wall.
The album was recorded in Nashville with producers Cal Campbell and Cornelius Webb, sons of music figures Glen Campbell and Jimmy Webb. Sessions were held at the Campbell family residence, with contributions from leading Nashville session musicians.
Talking about the album, Martin said: ‘This project was made by humans, for humans.
‘We wanted to capture something honest and timeless. No shortcuts - just musicians in a room telling stories.’
The album’s title track was co-written with filmmaker and songwriter Steve Anderson. The song follows a grieving widow travelling through the American Southwest and takes its name from Valentine, a small West Texas town where Martin later shot artwork at the Texas Valentine Bar after driving from El Paso to Marfa.
For Martin, opening the tour in the Isle of Man was a deliberate choice. He has spoken about the importance of supporting the island’s venues and live music communities, calling them ‘the lifeblood of emerging artists and authentic music scenes’.
Doors will open for the show at 7pm, with tickets costing £15.