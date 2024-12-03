Anyone wishing to get a last few Christmas gifts can head to a shopping event in Peel this weekend.
Artreach Studios in Mill Road, Peel, is holding a new festive event called 'It's a Wrap’ on Sunday from 10am-4.30pm. As well as plenty of stalls to peruse, there will also be a live set from DJ Vixen, food and the Isle Contemporary Christmas Art Exhibition.
There will even be a mini interactive pottery activity for everyone to enjoy, along with a professional gift wrapping service for those last-minute gifts.
An Artreach Studio spokeswoman said: Picture yourself enjoying live DJ music, indulging in delicious artisan food and taking in our Christmas Art Exhibition.
‘It's going to be a leisurely day filled with immersive festive spirit, giving you the perfect opportunity to pick up some delightful last-minute gifts.
‘We wish to celebrate the important things in life which encourages feelings of wellness and contentment among friends and family.’
The event will provide an opportunity to buy unique gifts which are handcrafted by local artists and producers.
The spokeswomen explained: ‘The events will showcase beautifully handcrafted jewellery, ceramics, artisan crafts, delicious foods, and unique gifts to fulfil all your Christmas shopping needs.
‘Treat yourself or find the perfect gift for someone special while supporting our talented local artisan makers.
‘The perfect opportunity to spend time with family and friends in an indoor shopping environment and boosts a finely curated selection of artists, makers and creative small businesses.
‘Artreach Studios, opens up both floors of the visual art complex to the public! complimentary Christmas drinks and Mince Pies!’
Some of the stallholders taking part include Parish Pantry, Aos-si Ceramics, Silverspoon Rings, Cherie's Stitchery, Pigs Love to Paint, Berries, Imvelo Candle Co, IOM Salt & Co, Kaneens Brewery, Pop Cornaa, Rosie Watson and Family Craft Activities
‘It’s a Wrap’ comes after Artreach Studio held its popular Christmas Hygge which saw a large number of artisan stallholders take part.