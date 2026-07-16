Just days before she was crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2026, Angela Aumonier who was raised in the island wasn't sure she would even make it to the final.
After suffering an allergic reaction caused by a bee sting inside her ear in the week leading up to the competition, the public health professional faced an uncertain few days as she questioned whether her body would allow her to compete.
But despite the setback, she refused to let go of the dream she had worked towards for years.
Now, the 25 year old is preparing to represent Great Britain on the Miss Universe stage in November, using her reign not only to celebrate a lifelong ambition but to shine a spotlight on the causes closest to her heart - women's health, public health advocacy and her charity, Marsha's Hope.
Reflecting on the moment she was announced as the winner earlier this month, the former King William’s College student admitted she struggled to process what had happened.
‘Honestly, it was complete disbelief,’ she said. ‘I'd had such a difficult week. There were moments where I genuinely didn't know if my body was going to allow me to get to the final. But mentally, I never once considered giving up. I knew how much this opportunity meant to me.’
As her name echoed across the stage, the reality of the moment was almost impossible to take in.
She recalled: ‘I could see everyone celebrating around me, but it almost went completely silent in my head, the one thing I remember so clearly is Dani, Miss Universe Great Britain 2025, placing the crown on my head and saying, “Just take a deep breath and take it all in.” After everything that week, it was a moment where I realised, “Wow, this is actually happening."’
Although the crown marks one of the biggest achievements of her life, Angela says it represents far more than winning a competition.
‘This title represents so much more than the crown, it represents the discipline, consistency and courage it took to turn a childhood dream into reality.’
She hopes her reign will inspire other women to believe in themselves while allowing her to bring together her passion for public health, her work with her charity Marsha's Hope and the experiences that have shaped her own journey.
For Angela, the crown is not the destination but the beginning of an even bigger mission.
‘The crown gives me a bigger platform, but my mission remains the same,’ she said. ‘To make women's health impossible to ignore and help more women feel informed, supported and empowered.’
As she prepares to step onto the Miss Universe stage, Angela will do so with a commitment to using her voice to inspire others, champion women's health and prove that resilience can turn even the most difficult setbacks into defining moments.
‘It’s an incredible honour and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. Miss Universe is something I grew up watching, so to go from being that little girl watching from home to now standing on that stage representing Great Britain feels surreal.’