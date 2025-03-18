The annual Braaid Eisteddfod is set to take place this weekend.
The concert will be held this Saturday, March 22 at 7.30pm in The Braaid Hall, with the long-running event now being a firm fixture in the Manx cultural calendar.
There will be the usual classes such as recitations, ladies and men’s solos/duets, instrumental solos, humorous stories and many more.
They are open to all ages young and old and everyone is welcome to attend.
A spokesperson from the eisteddfod’s organisers said: ‘Even if you have never competed before, come along and join in, or just come and enjoy a great night’s entertainment which includes supper consisting of homemade cakes, sandwiches and plenty of tea and coffee.’
The chairman for the evening will be Chris Lyon and the judges are Gareth Moore (musical) and Dot Tilbury MBE (literary).
Wendy McDowell BEM is the accompanist for the event.
There are 14 categories in total, which include: hymn raising; recitation - to be performed from memory; men’s solo; instrumental solo; stump speech; ladies’ solo; original poem; quiz; folk song; duet; humorous story; quartet and choir.
The trophies that are set to be awarded include the Laurie Kelly Trophy for winner of the hymn raising, the Sue Howe Trophy for best ladies solo, the John Kennaugh Trophy for best performer in literary and the Eric Goldie Trophy for the best performer under the age of 21.
The spokesperson added: ‘The committee would like to thank the chairman, adjudicators and accompanist for giving up their time to support the event.’
Admission for this year’s Braaid Eisteddfod is £5 for adults (which includes supper) while children are free.