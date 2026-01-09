Applications have opened for the Roz Kelly Music Bursary.
This is awarded annually to two young musicians, allowing both individuals to attend the music summer school of their choice anywhere in the UK.
Online programmes will also be considered if either chosen applicant wish for one. In order to be an eligible applicant you must be aged between 16 and 21, and a resident in the island.
To be considered you must be prepared to demonstrate your musical promise and enthusiasm through a written application, alongside a written recommendation from a teacher, musical mentor or similar.
Each award is up to a maximum of £1,000, which must be used to fund travel to and from the desired school - as well as the participation costs for a UK-based residential summer school for music.
An example of the price for one music summer school, The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, has various different week-long course across the UK, with Liverpool’s price being around £400 and London averaging £500.
Rosalind Dawn Kelly, who died in 2015, was born at Jane Crookall Maternity Home in Douglas at dawn on 17 October 1970, which inspired her middle name.
She began learning the violin at Braddan School and enjoyed singing and piano, she also regularly took part in the Guild.
Roz joined the Manx Youth Orchestra in 1981 and toured with them.
While studying physics at Liverpool University and gaining a PhD, she sang with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and Liverpool Chamber Choirs and later took up the French horn.
Music remained central to her life, inspiring her generous bequest to support others’ musical opportunities.
The closing date for applications is 4pm on Monday, February 23.