Applications are now open for the Isle of Man Arts Council’s next arts graduate intern.
The Arts Council is looking to recruit a graduate to work on a two-year paid internship relating to research and development of arts projects, particularly to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Isle of Man Arts Council in 2025.
The role will be based with the Arts Team as part of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Culture Division at the VillaGaiety Office, in the Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas.
And it is described as an exciting opportunity to work within an arts development environment.
Claire Christian MHK, who chairs Isle of Man Arts Council, said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council’s arts graduate internship is a unique opportunity for a recent arts graduate to develop skills and knowledge, working closely with arts professionals.
‘Our two previous interns have successfully developed their own projects during their internship while contributing to our local creative community and have continued on to further their careers in the arts.’
Professional dancer Sophie Linham took up the role of the second arts graduate intern last year.
Her dance film Solly’s was premiered at a short film evening held at the Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin, in March.
For further information about the role contact Martyn Cain, arts development officer, by email at [email protected] or call 694597.
Applications for the role close on Thursday, August 31.
They can be submitted online through the Jobtrain website.