The nominees for the 2025 Isle of Man Sports Awards have been announced.
The winners will be crowned at a ceremony in the Villa Marina on Thursday, February 26.
Rugby union prop forward Bevan Rodd, tennis player Billy Harris and boxer Sam Rennie are all in contention for the top men’s award, alongside cyclist Matthew Bostock and Corrin Leeming, David Mullarkey and William Draper from the world of athletics.
Three more athletes – Christa Cain, Nikki Arthur and Sarah Astin – have been nominated for Sportswoman of the Year, fighting it out against golfer Ana Dawson, motorcycle trials rider Kaytlyn Adshead and swimmer Laura Kinley.
In total, 12 prizes will be awarded on the night, including Disability Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and the Leonie Cooil Courage & Inspiration Award.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The evening is one of the most exciting dates in the Manx sporting calendar. Each nominee has delivered moments of pure brilliance that continue to put the Isle of Man on the sporting map.’
Andy Varnom, executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport, added: ‘With such a high number of nominations spanning so many sports, the shortlisting process was no easy task, highlighting just how strong, diverse and passionate sport is across the Isle of Man.’
The full shortlist for this year’s awards is as follows:
Sportsman of the Year
Bevan Rodd (Rugby)
Billy Harris (Tennis)
Corrin Leeming (Athletics)
David Mullarkey (Athletics)
Matthew Bostock (Cycling)
Sam Rennie (Boxing)
Will Draper (Triathlon)
Sportswoman of the Year
Ana Dawson (Golf)
Christa Cain (Athletics)
Kaytlyn Adshead (Motorcycle Trials)
Laura Kinley (Swimming)
Nikki Arthur (Athletics)
Sarah Astin (Athletics)
Under-21 Sportsman of the Year
Alfie Bezance (Powerlifting & Para Powerlifting)
Cameron Hounsell (Cycling)
Isaac Batty (Mountain Biking)
Jack Keenan (Off-road Enduro Motorcycle Racing)
Nino Ontoy (Taekwondo)
Peter Cope (Sailing)
Regan Corrin (Athletics)
Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year
Georgia Price (Athletics)
Lettie Hyett (Sailing)
Lucy Barnett (Cricket)
Ruby Oakes (Cycling)
Sapphire Ascroft (Gravity Mountain Biking – Enduro)
Sienna Dunn (Hockey)
Team of the Year
Ryan and Callum Crowe (Motorsport)
Women’s Gymnastics Team
Women’s Football Team (Island Games)
Men’s Swimming Relay Team (Island Games)
Isle of Man Women’s Basketball Team
Manx Rams (Netball)
Coach of the Year
Jack Woods (Hockey)
Les Callow (Squash)
Lisa Grant (Powerlifting)
Orran Smith (Athletics)
Pete Corkhill (Disability Football)
Ambassador
Becky Storrie (Cycling)
Christa Cain (Athletics)
Darryl Hill (Snooker)
David Griffiths (Athletics)
Matthew Bostock (Cycling)
Nikki Arthur (Athletics)
Sam Brand (Cycling)
Disability Sportsperson of the Year
Alfie Bezance (Para Powerlifting)
Callum Brew (Para Darts)
Chantelle Limerick (Horse Riding)
Darren Kennish (Disability Darts)
Dylan Butler (Special Olympics)
Sean Jackson (Football)
Veteran Sportsperson of the Year
Christa Cain (Athletics)
Hayley Curtis (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu)
Janet Pam (Powerlifting)
Niamh Goddard (Hockey)
Nikki Arthur (Athletics)
Stephen Falconer (Football)
Administrator
Debbie Shimmin (Hockey)
Gary Jakeman and Jill Gillings (Island Games)
Lee Bartram (Motorcycling)
Lee Brown (Football)
Lisa Grant (Powerlifting)
Petra Atchison (Athletics)
Ray Cox (Athletics)
The shortlist was drawn up by the Isle of Man Sports Awards committee from public nominations, reflecting the pride and admiration the community feels for these athletes.
Tickets, priced at £5, are now on sale at www.villagaiety.com/iomsportsawards
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.