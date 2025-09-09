Award-winning Irish comedian and actor Ardal O’Hanlon is set to visit the Isle of Man this November as part of his new stand-up comedy tour ‘Not Himself’.
The show has been described as ‘deeply personal and sharply observational’, and O’Hanlon’s most introspective work to date.
Best known for his iconic roles in Channel 4’s Father Ted and the BBC’s Death in Paradise, O’Hanlon returns to the live stage with a tour that spans the UK from September 2025 to March 2026, including a stop on the island later this autumn on November 5.
Not Himself explores the comedian’s reflections on identity, ageing, modern life, and the absurdities of the world around him - all triggered, he says, by ‘an alarming experience at the supermarket’.
In classic O’Hanlon style, the show mixes hilarity with insight, touching on themes such as religion, ethnicity, digital culture, and even the unlikely rise of cauliflower as a main course.
‘The itch is back! I can't put it off any longer,’ said O’Hanlon. ‘The joy and excitement of live touring. The venting opportunities. Please do come along if you're free to my most personal show yet.’
Despite claiming to lack any major personal trauma to mine for material, the comedian draws on life’s everyday oddities to deliver what has been described as a ‘life-enhancing’ hour of stand-up.
Topics reportedly range from towel animals and A.I. to chair yoga and the realities of getting older, all filtered through his signature absurdist lens.
O’Hanlon is no stranger to acclaim, having won a British Comedy Award and earned BAFTA nominations for his role as Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted, a performance that remains one of British TV’s most beloved comedic characters.
Beyond sitcoms, his stand-up work has taken him around the world, with performances at major comedy festivals including Edinburgh, Montreal, and Melbourne.
He was also the first international comedian to film a half-hour special for Comedy Central USA and has appeared on programmes such as Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and Would I Lie To You?
Despite a general aversion to panel shows and reality TV, O’Hanlon has made selective appearances on the likes of Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show.
Alongside his television career, O’Hanlon has published two novels, including the bestselling The Talk of the Town, and has appeared in a wide range of theatre productions and documentaries. Recent TV roles include appearances in Derry Girls, Skins, Doctor Who and London Irish.
A spokesperson from the upcoming show said: ‘The Isle of Man date marks a return to live performance for the comedian, who continues to blend literary insight, observational wit, and physical comedy into a style that has remained influential for more than two decades.’
The show will take place at 8pm on Wednesday, November 5 at the Gaiety Theatre.
Tickets cost £27, and to find out more or book you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/ardal-ohanlon-not-himself/